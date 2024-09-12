CSU's Tory Horton wants revenge on Coach Prime's Buffs: "We should've murdered them"
The lead-up to this year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado was relatively quiet until Wednesday night. CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and star wide receiver Tory Horton made pointed remarks about Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. In an interview shared by Romi Bean of CBS Colorado, both players expressed their thoughts on the rivalry, criticizing Colorado’s perceived hype and media attention.
Horton didn’t hold back, saying, “I don’t feel like we left it on the field, because we should have murdered them guys. They came out with that attitude like they were out on top of the world.” Fowler-Nicolosi added, “I think it goes to show the hype, the media train, it only gets so far. At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers get them.”
This verbal exchange reignites tensions that were already high following last year’s showdown. The previous matchup featured a fiery build-up, including heated words between Sanders and CSU coach Jay Norvell, a tense post-game handshake, and an on-field altercation involving Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, key players for Colorado. Hunter, now back and playing at a high level, was injured last year due to a controversial hit by CSU’s Henry Blackburn. Despite the bad blood, Hunter and Blackburn have since reconciled but will face each other again on the field.
CSU, currently 1-1 like Colorado, hopes to capitalize on last year’s momentum after finishing the season stronger than their rivals. Norvell has mostly kept quiet this week, but the latest comments from Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton add fuel to the fire. Colorado is favored by seven-and-a-half points, is expected to face a fierce challenge in Fort Collins, where the game will be held for the first time in three decades.
The 2023 showdown was one of the most watched college football games, drawing 9.3 million viewers in the double overtime thriller. With both teams seeking to prove themselves, this year’s encounter promises another intense chapter in this storied rivalry, especially with the possibility that the two sides won’t meet again for several years.