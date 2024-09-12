Deion Sanders provides an injury update for multiple starters before CSU
During Tuesday’s press conference, Deion Sanders provided injury updates on key Colorado Buffaloes players, highlighting concerns ahead of their upcoming game against Colorado State.
Sanders began by addressing the status of Chidozie Nwankwo, who sustained an injury believed to be to his AC joint during Colorado’s recent game against Nebraska. Nwankwo, a transfer from Houston, has been a significant contributor to Colorado’s defense, recording three tackles and one of the team’s two total sacks this season. Sanders expressed hope for Nwankwo’s recovery, stating, “We’re praying for him that he can make it back.”
Sanders also updated the status of Dallan Hayden, another vital player for Colorado. Hayden, who transferred from Ohio State, is Colorado’s leading rusher through their first two games, tallying 52 rushing yards on 14 carries and adding three receptions for 41 yards. Despite his contributions, Sanders indicated that Hayden would likely miss the upcoming game against Colorado State. “Hayden? I think he’s out,” Sanders confirmed.
The injury report continued with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Isaiah Hardge, while Sanders noted that LaVonta Bentley practiced despite still showing signs of injury. “Bentley? He practiced today. He’s getting it together. He’s still limping a little bit,” Sanders said, adding that Bentley might be given an additional day of rest before Saturday’s game.
Shedeur Sanders was taken out of the game last week late in the fourth quarter. He's expected to be back on the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Additionally, Shilo Sanders is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks following arm surgery, adding to the list of players whose statuses remain uncertain for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Coach Prime emphasized the importance of seeing players participate in at least one good practice before deciding on their availability. With multiple key players facing injuries, Colorado’s depth will be tested as they prepare to face Colorado State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.