What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Painful Loss To Arizona

Coach Deion Sanders was once again at a loss for words following the Colorado Buffaloes' painful Saturday night loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Colorado has now been blown out in consecutive weeks, marking a new low for "Coach Prime."

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Last week's 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes has been matched.

In another uninspired performance, the Colorado Buffaloes hit a new low on Saturday night, falling to the Arizona Wildcats, 52-17. Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs allowed seven touchdowns and committed five turnovers with nearly 50,000 fans in attendance at Folsom Field.

After Colorado's sixth loss of the season, "Coach Prime" spoke with the media:

"Coach Prime" Accepts Blame

"Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me. This is me. It has nothing to do with none of them. It has everything to do with me."

Colorado Not Checked Out

"We're not executing. We're not getting it done, and that's lack of preparation... I know this team personally. I know this intimately. I know a multitude of players. They hadn't done that (checked out). I know when a player quits. I know a quitter when I see one. I hadn't seen that."

On Committing 14 Penalties

"It's probably a record since I've been here. It don't make sense, especially when I think we've been rated in the top-25 or whatever in penalties this season. We've been doing good. Today was just horrible penalty-wise. No discipline."

On Julian Lewis Potentially Taking A Redshirt

What Deion Sanders Said Colorado Buffaloes Painful Loss Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Big 12 Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Boulde
"I don't know his thought process or his parents. I have no idea. I just control what we would control. I'm proud the kid got an opportunity. Sometimes you're forced to do some things that probably should be done anyway. I'm glad he got an opportunity. He got his feet wet a little bit. He got to see blitzes, just real play, and what he needed to work on. And he will. He's a worker. He's going to try his best to get it done. But I'm glad we got to that conclusion.

"You gotta understand, I'm for the kids. If that's what they want, that's what they get. I'm not going to mandate you gotta play. Whatever's best for these young men's careers, I'm for that."

On Shedeur Sanders Surprising Him

"These shenanigans put a damper on it. I haven't seen my son in a long time. Forget the game. Forget this. Forget that. I haven't seen my son in a long time. So that was quite emotional for me, him surprising me today in the office. That walk isn't about nothing but him. I'm praying for him doing the whole walk, making sure he's focused and locked in. He came and got treatment, worked out, but that's beside the point. I'm just happy to see my kids whenever I get the opportunity. I'm still a dad."

On Criticism

What Deion Sanders Said Colorado Buffaloes Painful Loss Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Big 12 Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Boulde
"I don't give a darn about criticism. I'm telling you, it's on me. Criticize me. I've been criticized when I came out the womb. The doctor didn't even like it. I'm good, so it's on me. I know what the situation is. I know what the problem is."

Focus on Players

"The main thing is mental health, making sure our guys, mentally and spiritually, are right. We have a wonderful representation for those two avenues. These are some strong kids."

All Losses Equal

"Disappointment is disappointment. I don't give a darn what we lose by. A loss is a loss. I don't measure, a loss ain't weighed on a scale. Man, A loss is a loss to me. We got our butts kicked last week."

Protecting Julian Lewis

What Deion Sanders Said Colorado Buffaloes Painful Loss Arizona Wildcats Coach Prime Big 12 Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Boulde
"I'm more protective as a father spirit, as an athlete spirit, as a guy who knows this game. I got to protect him. I can't throw him out there and he's not fully ready, and now you jump all over him, and now we in a mental health situation. I don't want that for none of these young men, so we try out best to prepare them and get them ready for the ups and downs of life.

"It's easy to clap when it's going well, but when all hell breaks loose, ain't nobody there but the criticism and the negativity on social. I'm trying to do a great job of being a good steward of my relationship with these young men and helping them progress the right way."

Confidence In Self

"I don't doubt me. Let's get that straight. I don't doubt me, so next question. The confidence level of me doing this job? I'm built for this. I don't doubt me."

