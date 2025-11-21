What Deion Sanders Said About Jordyn Tyson's Colorado Departure, Success At ASU
On Saturday, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will return to Folsom Field for the first time since leaving the program in the spring of 2023.
Tyson impressed during Colorado's one-win season in 2022, but entered the transfer portal soon after coach Deion Sanders was hired and is now starring for the Arizona State Sun Devils. After totaling over 1,100 receiving yards last season, Tyson leads ASU with 628 this year despite missing the past few games with a hamstring injury.
While things didn't work out between "Coach Prime" and Tyson in Boulder, there appears to be no bad blood between the two. Ahead of Saturday's reunion, Sanders was asked about the former Buff during this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook."
"He's a first-round caliber guy," Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "He had that ability when he was here. He just didn't have it together. I'm proud of him. I think he's a Texas kid. He's done some phenomenal things for that program. He got his confidence up, he got his work ethic right, and I'm proud of him, I really am. You want to see a kid succeed. You don't want to see him not succeed. Whether he succeeds here or not, you want the best for him."
Jordyn Tyson's Injury Status For Colorado Game
Tyson was arguably the most talented player on Colorado's one-win team in 2022, leading the Buffs with 22 catches for 470 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a serious knee injury late that year, however, and missed his entire first season at ASU in 2023.
According to Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, Tyson will likely be a game-time decision on Saturday, but all signs point to the junior giving it a go.
“He’s been shooting for this,” Dillingham told local reporters on Wednesday. “This is what he’s wanted.”
Three Former Buffs Returning To Folsom Field
Tyson is one of three former Buffs returning to Folsom Field this week, joining tight end Chamon Metayer and defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove. Metayer, who never actually played a game at Colorado, is second on the team with 370 receiving yards; Breedlove owns 24 total tackles and three passes defended.
Colorado safety Ben Finneseth said he still keeps in touch with Breedlove and is excited for Tyson's mini homecoming this weekend.
“JT’s a talented kid, and I’m happy for him,” Finneseth said. “To see him transfer and do well like that, it’s cool to see... “I hope JT is healthy and ready to play. It’s gonna be a fun battle, and it’ll be a homecoming for him, so I’m sure it’ll be a good moment for him, too. It’s cool to see what he’s doing and what some of those guys are doing over there.”
Kickoff between Colorado and Arizona State is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN2.