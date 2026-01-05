Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Omarion Miller Transfers to Big 12 Foe
Less than one month after announcing his intentions to enter the college transfer portal, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller has found a new home within the same conference
As reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday, the junior standout is headed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, who will host the Buffs in Tempe this upcoming season. Miller boosted his stock greatly in 2025 with a dominant third season at Colorado, hauling in a career-high 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns — all while managing inconsistent quarterback play.
Miller, a four-star transfer, becomes Arizona State's highest-rated transfer in program history. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham now owns five portal commits, including Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright and Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley.
The Sun Devils finished 8-5 this past season and are looking to regroup offensively following the transfer portal loss of quarterback Sam Leavitt.
With Jordyn Tyson headed to the NFL, Miller becomes Arizona State's top downfield threat. The former four-star prospect averaged 19.1 yards per catch in three seasons at Colorado and should continue putting up big numbers in Tempe with Dillingham's help.
While penalties and disciplinary issues were frequent issues at Colorado, Miller still showed great growth during his three years in Boulder.
“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” former Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp. “And I think that’s going to help.”
Colorado Reloading at Wide Receiver
Colorado hasn't wasted any time reloading at wide receiver, adding a pair of lower-level Division I transfers in Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State). Two Texas transfers — DeAndre Moore and CJ Baxter — are also set to visit Boulder this week.
All signs point to freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis holding onto Colorado's starting quarterback job, adding a little extra incentive for wide receivers in the transfer portal to choose Boulder.
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Losses
Miller was one of the first few Colorado players to make their transfer portal intentions known last month. As of Monday, 28 total scholarship Buffs have entered the portal.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
- Safety John Slaughter
- Linebacker Shaun Myers
- Running back Dallan Hayden
- Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman
- Defensive end Samuel Okunlola
- Linebacker Reginald Hughes
- Quarterback Ryan Staub
- Defensive end London Merritt
- Cornerback DJ McKinney
- Offensive lineman Walker Andersen
- EDGE Nikhil Webb Walker
- Wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.
