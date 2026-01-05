Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Omarion Miller Transfers to Big 12 Foe

Less than one month after announcing his intentions to enter the college transfer portal, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller has found a new home within the same conference

As reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday, the junior standout is headed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, who will host the Buffs in Tempe this upcoming season. Miller boosted his stock greatly in 2025 with a dominant third season at Colorado, hauling in a career-high 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns — all while managing inconsistent quarterback play.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following his touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Miller, a four-star transfer, becomes Arizona State's highest-rated transfer in program history. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham now owns five portal commits, including Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright and Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley.

The Sun Devils finished 8-5 this past season and are looking to regroup offensively following the transfer portal loss of quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Jordyn Tyson headed to the NFL, Miller becomes Arizona State's top downfield threat. The former four-star prospect averaged 19.1 yards per catch in three seasons at Colorado and should continue putting up big numbers in Tempe with Dillingham's help.

While penalties and disciplinary issues were frequent issues at Colorado, Miller still showed great growth during his three years in Boulder.

“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” former Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp. “And I think that’s going to help.”

Colorado Reloading at Wide Receiver

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado hasn't wasted any time reloading at wide receiver, adding a pair of lower-level Division I transfers in Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State). Two Texas transfers — DeAndre Moore and CJ Baxter — are also set to visit Boulder this week.

All signs point to freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis holding onto Colorado's starting quarterback job, adding a little extra incentive for wide receivers in the transfer portal to choose Boulder.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Losses

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Miller was one of the first few Colorado players to make their transfer portal intentions known last month. As of Monday, 28 total scholarship Buffs have entered the portal.