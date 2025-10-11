Questionable Call Sparks Colorado Offense Against Iowa State Amid First-Half Slugfest
BOULDER — Refs got the Colorado Buffaloes' ball rolling on Saturday.
After drawing dead to start its afternoon tilt with the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, an incomplete pass that was reversed to a crucial catch after review helped Colorado put together a scoring drive.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams slid to reel in quarterback Kaidon Salter's first completion, eventually leading to an eight-yard touchdown scamper by running back Micah Welch and a Buffaloes advantage.
Joseph Williams Catch Overturned, Sparking Buffs Touchdown Drive
While the defense came up with stops, Colorado's offense gathered a measly 16 yards through its first two drives. Room to operate in the run game was minimal, Salter looked off-kilter and coach Deion Sanders was incensed.
But on third down in the shadow of their own end zone, Williams slid back to an underthrown ball and smartly turned on his side to secure the Buffs' first chain-mover. However, referees initially ruled it an incomplete pass.
Colorado's punt crew had already taken the field, but game officials announced the play was under review before the Buffaloes snapped the ball. It was then overturned, awarding the Buffs a much-needed first down.
An ensuing Saltker keeper went for 24 yards, opening up offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's playbook. Quick completions to Omarion Miller and Sincere Brown kept things in motion.
Salter's legs once again opened up the deep ball, as a shot to the end zone for Miller drew a pass interference. Several plays later, Welch followed left tackle Jordan Seaton untouched into the end zone to give Colorado the lead, ending the first quarter with a bang.
Buffaloes Mostly Flustered But Hanging Tough
Colorado struggled to score other than on its 12-play, 90, reversal-fueled drive late in the first quarter. However, defense has kept them humming toward another late finish in Boulder.
The Buffs finished the first half with just 73 total yards other than the scoring drive, down 10-7 against the No. 22 Cyclones. Accuracy issues mightily troubled Salter, and ISU's run defense stood tall. Without a key backfield presence in wide receiver Dre'lon Miller, the Buffs compiled just 33 yards on 12 non-Salter carries.
But a depleted defense forced key Cyclone miscues to keep them out of the end zone until late in the half. Star ISU quarterback Rocco Becht was just 14-for-25 through the air, as key pressures from defensive linemen Keaten Wade and Amari McNeill on separate third downs forced him off-target.
Iowa State broke through late in the second quarter to take the lead, dicing up Colorado's secondary en route to a punch-in score by running back Abu Sama III. Regardless, the Buffs' defense continues to show improvement while battling drizzly field conditions and one of the Big 12's top rushing offenses.
Iowa State leads Colorado 10-7 at halftime.