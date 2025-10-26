Why Deion Sanders Was Left Shocked By Colorado Buffaloes' Performance After Bye Week
An extra week of preparation did little for the Colorado Buffaloes in Saturday's 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes.
Fresh off a bye, Colorado came out sour in Salt Lake City, allowing Utah to gain nearly 600 total yards in arguably the most embarrassing loss of the coach Deion Sanders era. The Buffs are now 3-5 and may be forced to make more significant changes to their game week prep.
"The way we practiced, the way they prepared, there's no way that should've happened," Sanders said after the loss. "There's no way the physicalness that we exuded all week long, it's no way."
Deion Sanders' Lone Silver Lining
The lone bright spot "Coach Prime" could find? Penalties. Colorado was flagged just twice for 15 yards, although quarterback Kaidon Salter committed a particularly costly penalty when he was flagged for intentional grounding inside his own end zone, resulting in a safety.
"The consistency, the only thing we were consistent in was, I guess, penalties," Sanders said. "That was great. Two for 15 yards. I'm proud of that. That's about the only thing."
Defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. was responsible for the only other penalty that Utah accepted — a 15-yard personal foul in the third quarter. Penalties were a major issue that past two seasons, but Colorado has at least improved in that key area.
Coach Prime Left "Dumbfounded"
"Coach Prime" shared another intriguing quote later in the press conference when he was asked about what's separating him from high-level coaches such as Utah's Kyle Whittingham.
"Stability in certain areas," Sanders said. "The thing about it, those areas show up, and they show glimpses of success. Sometimes you just are dumbfounded. You just look at this thing like, wow. Like, what happened?"
Colorado's offensive line had been an area of increased stability this season, but the Buffs' front was frequently overmatched by Utah's relentless pass rush. The Utes totaled seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss while holding Colorado to only 38 rushing yards (sack yardage included).
Salter and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur deserve much of the blame as well, however, for failing to adjust.
"They blitzed us to death," Sanders said. "They're still blitzing us right now, and we're inside. They're still blitzing us right now. And just told them, be ready for the next week. Cat's out the bag. Be ready for it."
What's Next?
Fortunately for the Buffs, they have a winnable home game up next against the 4-3 (1-3 Big 12) Arizona Wildcats, who lost to the Houston Cougars on Saturday. Colorado beat Arizona in Tucson last season, 34-7.
While Salter will likely remain Colorado's starting quarterback, "Coach Prime" may consider turning to Ryan Staub or freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis if the offense remains stuck.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Wildcats is set for 5 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.