Why Dillon Gabriel Starting Doesn't Close Door For Shedeur Sanders

A slow start from veteran Joe Flacco has prompted the Cleveland Browns to make a change at quarterback ahead of their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dillon Gabriel is now set to start, but that doesn't mean the door is closed for Shedeur Sanders.

Jack Carlough

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be one step closer to making his NFL regular season debut with the Cleveland Browns.

As announced Wednesday, the Browns are benching veteran Joe Flacco in favor of Dillon Gabriel for their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Obviously, Sanders would've liked to receive the nod over his fellow rookie, but coach Kevin Stefanski is still clearly looking for answers at the quarterback position.

“I think the big thing for me is we need to all be better," Stefanski said, per the Browns. "We need to coach better, block better, catch better, run better — all of the above. We need to be better. And I know the quarterback position gets quite a bit of scrutiny, I understand that. But this is about our entire team.”

Shedeur Sanders' Outlook After Dillon Gabriel News

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The more Flacco and Gabriel struggle, the better for Sanders. However, Stefanski made clear that Flacco will serve as Gabriel's primary backup moving forward, keeping Sanders as the Browns' third-string arm.

"My focus is on the game. Joe's the backup," Stefanski said.

In the Browns' first four games, Flacco completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Gabriel, a third-round NFL Draft pick out of Oregon, appeared in two of the Browns' blowout losses and completed 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Being a third-string quarterback remains foreign to Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders. During his two seasons with the Buffs, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while missing only one game due to injury. Still, he fell to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft and has yet to make his regular season debut.

During Wednesday's episode of "Get Up," NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared his opinion that if Gabriel struggles to get the Browns' offense going, Stefanski may end up giving Sanders an opportunity.

"They don't want to go back to Joe Flacco," Riddick said. "You don't take him out because you want to go back to him at some point in time. If you're Shedeur Sanders right now, whatever you're doing, I'm taking it up a whole other level, because Dillon (Gabriel) is not promised to stay in there. This is really a tryout for everyone because of the draft capital they have next year."

Shedeur Sanders Maintains Confidence

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders gets warmed up before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It may not be flashy, but Sanders must continue to impress in practice as he waits his turn in Cleveland's quarterback room. Fortunately, he hasn't lost any confidence despite a difficult start to his NFL journey.

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders said last week, per ESPN Cleveland.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

