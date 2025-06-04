Cleveland Browns Believe '100 Percent' That Rookie Shedeur Sanders Could Start: NFL Insider
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As a fifth-round pick in a crowded quarterback room, it can be difficult for Sanders to move up the depth chart in year one, but not impossible.
Sanders is in a quarterback room with the Cleveland Browns that features veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and third-round NFL Draft pick, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Although heading into the offseason Flacco was the projected starter, given his history with the Browns, Sanders is on a path to be Cleveland’s starter in 2025.
NFL insider Kimberley A. Martin appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday morning. Martin reported that sources told her Sanders is on a path to being the starter.
“Listen, in that building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter of this football team,” Martin said. “You said it’s incumbent upon the Browns to put him in the situation, it’s also incumbent upon Shedeur to do the work, which, talking to people in that building, they’ve said he is soaking up everything like a sponge.”
Sanders’ dedication since being drafted should not be doubted. While attending rookie minicamp, the former Colorado quarterback was one of the last players to leave the field. He has been taking advantage of having a crowded quarterback room, asking questions, and learning from the veterans.
“In the QB room, talking to Flacco, wanting to learn, and also, let’s not forget, Dillon Gabriel. Spent a lot of time talking about Shedeur, but Dillon Gabriel’s a guy who was drafted in the third. One source told me, he is everything you want in a quarterback, he’s just small,” Martin continued. “If he were just a little taller, a lot of people would be looking at Dillon Gabriel a little differently, at least that’s how they feel in their building.”
“So they have a very interesting situation, and Shedeur has a path,” Martin said.
Sanders notably comes from an NFL family, as his father Colorado coach Deion Sanders is one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history. With that, the rookie quarterback understands that he has to put in the work to see the field, and he does.
Sanders is coming off a strong season with the Buffaloes. He passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and finished the season with a 74.0 completion percentage. He is an accurate passer and entered the NFL Draft preparation as a first-round projection. While he may have fallen to the fifth round, that does not change who Sanders is as a player.
Based on what was seen during early OTAs, with how many reps Sanders earned it may not have initially looked like he was on track to be the starter. He did pass for three touchdowns during 7-on-7s but only had nine pass attempts. Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly said to not pay too close attention to who gets what reps, as there are also practices the media does not get to see.
ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi was asked if Stefanski has said or indicated that Sanders has had first-team reps when the media was not there, and Grossi said yes.
“He was asked when we’re not there, has he gotten 11-on-11, and he said, 'Yes. We do a lot of things when you’re not there.' So we can assume their pattern of giving reps allows everyone their opportunity,” Grossi said.
There are a couple of months and a full pre-season before the 2025 NFL season kicks off. If Sanders continues on the pace he is at, he could become the Cleveland Browns starter this season.