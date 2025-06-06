Buffs Beat

NFL Insider Proposes Cleveland Browns Quarterback Trade: Shedeur Sanders Impact?

Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but one NFL Insider proposed a trade for the Browns to acquire Kirk Cousins, which could make Sanders' path to starting in the NFL even more complicated.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, joining a crowded quarterback room. Despite having multiple players competing for the starting role, the competition is wide open.

In addition to Sanders, the Browns selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft. The rookies are working alongside veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett while Deshaun Watson is still recovering from an achilles injury with an unknown timetable. With four healthy quarterbacks, there is a lot of speculation that one will be traded by the time training camp begins.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler proposed a trade offer that would make Sanders' journey to becoming the starter much more challenging. Where things stand, the competition is wide open, and although the belief is a veteran will be the week one starter, anything can happen. 

In Fowler’s trade proposal, the Browns would send Pickett to the Falcons, as well as a 2026 sixth-round pick and cash consideration. In return, the Browns would receive quarterback Kirk Cousins and a sixth-round pick.

“This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job,” Fowler wrote. “The Falcons could strike a deal where they front $17.5 million of Cousins’ guaranteed money for 2025, and Pickett would be Atlanta’s new QB2.”

The growing belief is that Pickett is the quarterback on the trade block for the Browns unless he wins the starting position. If the Browns were to acquire Cousins and take on his contract, the odds of him starting would increase and likely keep him with the Browns in 2026 and 2027. 

The trade would also mean that the Browns would still have four quarterbacks on the roster, five if Watson returns in 2025. This would put Sanders at a higher risk of being released or also traded down the line.

The Browns quarterback situation is one to continue to watch throughout OTAs and into training camp. Despite trade speculations, anything can happen with Cleveland, including Sanders getting the opportunity to start in 2025. 

Sanders has been doing well during OTAs demonstrating his accuracy, especially in the red zone. There is a growing feeling within the Browns’ organization that the former Colorado quarterback could become the starter in 2025. 

“Listen, in that building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter of this football team,” ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin said. “You said it’s incumbent upon the Browns to put him in the situation, it’s also incumbent upon Shedeur to do the work, which, talking to people in that building, they’ve said he is soaking up everything like a sponge.”

“So they have a very interesting situation, and Shedeur has a path,” Martin said.

It may be an uphill battle, but Sanders has the talent to work his way into becoming a starter for the Browns. Sanders will need to continue to train as hard as he is and learn from the veteran quarterbacks he is working with.

