Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Urged To Play Quarterback Julian Lewis To Avoid Transfer
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their first season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders brought in two quarterbacks, four-star recruit Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
The way it has been trending, Salter is set to start the 2025 season for the Buffaloes. While Salter has the most experience, former NFL linebacker Gerald “Smoke” Dixon advised Sanders and the Buffaloes on the “Ultimate College Football Show,” regarding the quarterback position.
“You can't leave a four-star, talented player like JuJu Lewis on the sideline all season, and you can’t play Kaidon all year, just because I think he’s gonna get banged up. You run him all year, he’s gonna get banged up,” Dixon said.
Salter is a talented runner, as shown during his time with Liberty. Last season he rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns, but in 2023 he rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sanders was sacked 42 times last season and Salter’s mobility is a positive, but it can be a lot for him.
Lewis is a talented player, and Dixon argues if he sits, the Buffaloes could risk losing him to the transfer portal.
“When you have a young guy like JuJu, you keep him on the sideline for a long time, I only know one place that they’re going to end up, that’s in the transfer portal,” Dixon said. “Everything that you’re reading and that you’re hearing out of Colorado is just how much, how far ahead JuJu is right now.”
Earlier in the offseason, Sanders shut down any suggestion that Lewis would be redshirted in 2025. This brought up the idea that the Buffaloes could work with two quarterbacks this season. Even if Salter is the week one starter and gets the brunt of the snaps, including Lewis could open up the offense.
Lewis could eventually take over as the starter by midseason as well. While Sanders may give the nod to Salter, if the season is not going as smoothly as expected and Lewis continues to progress at a high level, he could take over as the starting quarterback.
Coming out of high school, Lewis is ranked the No. 56 recruit in the nation and the No. 7 quarterback. One of the reasons that Lewis flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Colorado Buffaloes was the higher possibility that he would start in year one. Having Lewis sit on the bench and potentially enter the transfer portal is not a risk that the Buffaloes will want to take.
No matter what Lewis’ snap count is this season, he is expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes recruited four-star wide receivers Adrian Wilson, Quentin Gibson, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr., who are all preparing to take over the offense. The Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 season and are rebuilding quickly.
“Coach Prime and Coach [Pat] Shurmur are going to put me in the best position to develop and our team in the best position to win. I have total faith in that. And I’ve got a lot of work to do in a little bit of time, so I’m ready when my coaches say I’m ready,” Lewis told USC TODAY Sports.
Sanders is known to not look at quantity while recruiting and wants to play the athletes right away. As long as Lewis continues to put in the work, he will see the field in 2025, and potentially take over as the starter.