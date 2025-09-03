Why Shaun Myers Appears Headed Toward Bigger Role On Colorado Buffaloes' Defense
BOULDER — In a linebacker room that often favors the hot hand, Shaun Myers appears headed toward a bigger role within the Colorado Buffaloes' defense.
The North Alabama transfer totaled only one tackle in Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but he moved well and arguably stood out the most in an overall rough performance for the Buffs' linebackers. While Reginald Hughes and Martavius French are likely to start at the two inside linebacker positions against the Delaware Blue Hens, Myers has built a case for increased snaps.
Andre' Hart Addresses Shaun Myers' Role
After practice on Tuesday, linebackers coach Andre' Hart opened up on Myers' impact and the potential of him seeing increased playing time.
"Shaun has came in and stepped up with his experience, like we talked about, a guy coming out of the portal," Hart said. "He understands defense. He's played something similar to it. We're going to depend on him, and he's going to get some snaps as well."
Myers spent his first college season at Hocking Community College before spending three seasons at North Alabama, which competes at the Division I FCS level. There, Myers recorded 105 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, two interceptions and two pass breakups in 24 games played.
A 6-foot-1, 220-pound graduate student from Ohio, Myers committed to coach Deion Sanders' Colorado program after spring camp and is now looking to prove himself in a linebacker room that also includes TCU transfer Kylan Salter, Jeremiah Brown and freshman Mantrez Walker.
"The thing is, you never know when someone's gonna go down," Hart said. "Coach Prime always wants to make sure we're ready for the next guy to be up. You like to see those combinations and that chemistry and how they get going. As far as the hot hand goes, that's the intuition part. If you got Martavius, who had two forced fumbles and was getting ready to have a sack (against Georgia Tech), you definitely don't want to pull him out and do that."
MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State
MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss
MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss
MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week
Communication Remains Key
Regardless of which linebacker combination is on the field, communication will be key.
"It could definitely be better," Hart said of his room's in-game communication. "With the new technology and having the communicator (device) in the helmet, I don't think you still can get away from signals. It's really training the guys to make sure that even though we're getting somebody with a communicator, that we still look to the sideline and we get the signals. Don't rely on just one person. It's a team sport."
After struggling to slow Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, Colorado's linebackers should have an easier task ahead with Delaware coming to Boulder. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Fox.