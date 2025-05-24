Colorado Buffaloes Incoming Freshman Mantrez Walker Shares Major Life Update
After spending this past semester in Boulder as an early enrollee, new Colorado Buffaloes inside linebacker Mantrez Walker is officially a high school graduate.
On Saturday, Walker posted a picture of himself in his Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) graduation cap and gown with the caption, "END OF AN ERA." The former three-star prospect played four varsity seasons at Buford and was named first-team all-region three times. As a senior last fall, he helped Buford reach the Georgia Class 6A state semifinals, where the Wolves lost to Carrollton High School and fellow Colorado incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
The 247Sports composite ranked Walker as the No. 87 linebacker in his recruiting class and the No. 100 overall prospect in Georgia. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Walker decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines in September 2023 before giving his pledge to Colorado coach Deion Sanders the following April.
Walker introduced himself to Colorado fans last month during the Buffs' Black and Gold Day spring football game. During the 7-on-7 portion of the scrimmage, Walker made a nice open-field tackle of running back Dallan Hayden.
Earlier in spring camp, Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart shared his thoughts on Walker's development.
"The speed of the game is the thing that they got to get used to," Hart said. "Also, he is in a new system, so you want to develop him and keep him going forward, and then get him with those guys who have been here so you can have a room of leaders lead him. If I got to keep coaching him, I think that is a problem. He has to be infectious with the team, and he is doing that so far."
Although Colorado lacks depth at the inside linebacker position, Walker may be in line for a redshirt this season. UTSA transfer Martavius French and Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes are favored to earn the two starting inside linebacker roles, but an injury to either could force Walker into immediate action.
“The coaches have preached to me that a lot of linebackers are leaving so I can come in and fill that void if I just put my head down and work,” Walker told DNVR in November. “I’m used to being in competitive environments so that’s not going to be anything new to me... I’m going to be ready to work, learn everything I need to learn and just apply it on the field. I feel like I’ll have the opportunity to do that.”
Walker totaled 60 tackles, three TFLs, one sack, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble during his senior season at Buford before coming to CU in December. He, along with Lewis and several other early enrollees, practiced with the Buffs ahead of the Alamo Bowl and traveled to San Antonio.