Why Shedeur Sanders Was the Biggest Winner of the Pro Bowl
In this story:
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' star potential was on full display during his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday evening.
In what was ultimately a lighthearted flag football game, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's lighthearted personality stole the show and likely drew a few extra eyeballs. The game's result remains meaningless, but Sanders also turned heads with his play on the field.
Outside of two interceptions, including one that followed a Ja'Marr Chase drop, Sanders' arm talent was on fully display at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. One of his better throws came in the second quarter on a touchdown pass to Nico Collins.
After the game, Sanders shared his appreciation for the opportunity on social media.
"Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl!" Sanders wrote on X. "It was an amazing experience — connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD."
Shedeur Sanders' Confidence
Sanders is coming off a rollercoaster rookie year that began with the former projected first-round pick falling to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. While his unexpected draft fall wasn't an easy experience, Sanders maintained the same work ethic that helped him shine at Colorado and was eventually rewarded with Cleveland's starting quarterback job midway through the season.
Including one game in which he came off the bench, Sanders closed his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
"Overall, it helped me get to myself quicker," Sanders told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think I'm almost there. I think I'm almost back to myself fully, emotionally, mentally and physically. I'm just excited to be around the game, to be around these great players and that I was able to be selected to be here (Pro Bowl)."
Sanders also spoke about his rising confidence on the "Up & Adams Show" earlier this week.
"That’s the thing I appreciate about this year, is that I proved to myself (that) I’m able to dominate the league," Sanders said. "I’m able to take completions, I’m able to put all of that together. Definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that. Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what I proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete.”
MORE: Breaking Down Colorado's Updated Running Back Room
MORE: Projected Offensive Depth Chart for the Colorado Buffaloes Next Season
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response to Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Controversy
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
In two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while playing for his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The younger Sanders set numerous school records and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.