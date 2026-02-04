Why Shedeur Sanders Was the Biggest Winner of the Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' star potential was on full display during his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday evening.

In what was ultimately a lighthearted flag football game, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's lighthearted personality stole the show and likely drew a few extra eyeballs. The game's result remains meaningless, but Sanders also turned heads with his play on the field.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Outside of two interceptions, including one that followed a Ja'Marr Chase drop, Sanders' arm talent was on fully display at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. One of his better throws came in the second quarter on a touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

Shedeur touchdown to Nico Collins!



Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/zEKmIeAU1H — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

After the game, Sanders shared his appreciation for the opportunity on social media.

"Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl!" Sanders wrote on X. "It was an amazing experience — connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD."

Shedeur Sanders' Confidence

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participates in pregame warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sanders is coming off a rollercoaster rookie year that began with the former projected first-round pick falling to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. While his unexpected draft fall wasn't an easy experience, Sanders maintained the same work ethic that helped him shine at Colorado and was eventually rewarded with Cleveland's starting quarterback job midway through the season.

Including one game in which he came off the bench, Sanders closed his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"Overall, it helped me get to myself quicker," Sanders told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think I'm almost there. I think I'm almost back to myself fully, emotionally, mentally and physically. I'm just excited to be around the game, to be around these great players and that I was able to be selected to be here (Pro Bowl)."

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is helped by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after injuring his groin on a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders also spoke about his rising confidence on the "Up & Adams Show" earlier this week.

"That’s the thing I appreciate about this year, is that I proved to myself (that) I’m able to dominate the league," Sanders said. "I’m able to take completions, I’m able to put all of that together. Definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that. Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what I proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete.”

MORE: Breaking Down Colorado's Updated Running Back Room

MORE: Projected Offensive Depth Chart for the Colorado Buffaloes Next Season

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response to Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Controversy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

"Whenever I feel like me, then everything works out... I've proven to myself, I'm able to dominate the league."



Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on feeling confident after his first year in the NFL@ShedeurSanders | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/r368dh9Cjo — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 3, 2026

In two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while playing for his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The younger Sanders set numerous school records and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.