What Wyoming Coach Jay Sawvel Said About Colorado Following Loss To Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are 2-2 following a win against the Wyoming Cowboys 37-20. After the game, Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel spoke to the media about the loss to Colorado.

Angela Miele

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys coach Jay Sawvel against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys coach Jay Sawvel against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a 37-20 win against the Wyoming Cowboys. After dropping to 1-2 to start the season, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were faced with a must-win game, and the team got the job done.

While Colorado got the win, the Cowboys put up a fight and made some big plays. After the game, Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel spoke about the loss against Colorado in his postgame press conference.

What Jay Sawvel Said About Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jay Sawvel reacts against the Boise State Broncos during the third quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

"We knew that they had talent at skill positions. And, you know, in the secondary we didn't play very well tonight," Sawvel said. "We went three games, hadn't allowed a 25-yard play. And tonight we allowed a few of them, right?"

"We had a couple people that did not perform to the level that we were gonna need them to perform at in order to win this game," Sawvel said.

"We got down 28-3 and the next thing you know, we're in a 10-point game with four and a half minutes left. We needed a stop and didn't get a stop," Sawvel continued. "You need to kick the ball off and get a three-and-out."

Oct 26, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jay Sawvel before game against the Utah State Aggies at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Colorado Shows Improvements On All Cylinders

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After being benched in week 3, Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter returned as the starter and helped lead his team to a win. Salter needed a strong performance and stepped up for the Buffaloes.

Salter finished the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards (86) and one touchdown. Salter's ability to make plays with his legs was one of the most anticipated aspects of him being named the starting quarterback. The Colorado quarterback made big plays running the ball, including securing the win in the fourth quarter.

While there is still room for improvement as Colorado focuses on Big 12 conference games, Salter showed why he was named the starter in week 1.

While Salter was under pressure on a couple of plays, Colorado’s offensive line stepped up against the Cowboys' defense. With the offensive line making key blocks, the run game was also able to get going. The Buffaloes finished the game with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes' defensive performance is another reason the team walked out with a win against Wyoming. While the Buffaloes still allowed a couple of big plays, the defense showed improvement from past weeks.

Wyoming quarterback Kaden Anderson finished the game going 11-of-25 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado sacked Anderson two times, and the Buffaloes prevented him from running the ball down the field.

The biggest area Colorado’s defense has to improve on is the penalties. There were several plays throughout the game in which, instead of Colorado getting the ball back, Wyoming was given extra chances. Even with penalties, Colorado’s defense showed up, especially in the red zone.

The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

