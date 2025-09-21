What Wyoming Coach Jay Sawvel Said About Colorado Following Loss To Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a 37-20 win against the Wyoming Cowboys. After dropping to 1-2 to start the season, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were faced with a must-win game, and the team got the job done.
While Colorado got the win, the Cowboys put up a fight and made some big plays. After the game, Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel spoke about the loss against Colorado in his postgame press conference.
What Jay Sawvel Said About Colorado Buffaloes
"We knew that they had talent at skill positions. And, you know, in the secondary we didn't play very well tonight," Sawvel said. "We went three games, hadn't allowed a 25-yard play. And tonight we allowed a few of them, right?"
"We had a couple people that did not perform to the level that we were gonna need them to perform at in order to win this game," Sawvel said.
"We got down 28-3 and the next thing you know, we're in a 10-point game with four and a half minutes left. We needed a stop and didn't get a stop," Sawvel continued. "You need to kick the ball off and get a three-and-out."
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
Colorado Shows Improvements On All Cylinders
After being benched in week 3, Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter returned as the starter and helped lead his team to a win. Salter needed a strong performance and stepped up for the Buffaloes.
Salter finished the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards (86) and one touchdown. Salter's ability to make plays with his legs was one of the most anticipated aspects of him being named the starting quarterback. The Colorado quarterback made big plays running the ball, including securing the win in the fourth quarter.
While there is still room for improvement as Colorado focuses on Big 12 conference games, Salter showed why he was named the starter in week 1.
While Salter was under pressure on a couple of plays, Colorado’s offensive line stepped up against the Cowboys' defense. With the offensive line making key blocks, the run game was also able to get going. The Buffaloes finished the game with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffaloes' defensive performance is another reason the team walked out with a win against Wyoming. While the Buffaloes still allowed a couple of big plays, the defense showed improvement from past weeks.
Wyoming quarterback Kaden Anderson finished the game going 11-of-25 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado sacked Anderson two times, and the Buffaloes prevented him from running the ball down the field.
The biggest area Colorado’s defense has to improve on is the penalties. There were several plays throughout the game in which, instead of Colorado getting the ball back, Wyoming was given extra chances. Even with penalties, Colorado’s defense showed up, especially in the red zone.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.