What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Situation
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2 to start the season, and one of the issues the program is facing is figuring out the quarterback position. The team has three quarterbacks who battled throughout the summer for the starting position. While quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the week 1 starter, Julian Lewis and Ryan Staub have both seen game action.
Staub opened the Buffaloes’ week 3 matchup against the Houston Cougars as the starter, but after the team’s second loss of the season, Colorado is expected to start Salter in week 4. Ahead of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Colorado coach Deion Sanders discussed the quarterback position.
What Sanders Said About Colorado’s Quarterback Position
Sanders appeared on the “Buffs Daily” with Mark Johnson on Thursday. Johnson asked Sanders about the quarterback position and how to get consistency from the position.
“It’s there. It’s to be had. People, they just gotta step up and do it. And take accountability and do it,” Sanders said.
“We’re gonna get production and consistency out of that position. We will get it,” Sanders continued. “Sometimes you gotta take the long way to get there. And you gotta lay down a foundation. Say, ‘this is the way it’s gonna be or it ain’t gonna be’.”
Consistency has been a concerning factor in the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense. In week 3, Staub and the offense had two strong drives in the second quarter, both resulting in a touchdown. The issue is that those were the only scoring drives for the Buffaloes, and the offense never got a rhythm going in the second half.
Sanders and Colorado gave Staub a shot, but it was reported that the Buffaloes will be returning to Salter in week 4 against Wyoming.
Salter To Bounce Back vs. Wyoming?
Salter entered the season as the starting quarterback and is back again against Wyoming. The team trained with Salter as the No. 1 quarterback, and his return could help Sanders and the Buffaloes find the consistency the offense has been seeking.
Salter has the chance to enter the game with a chip on his shoulder as well. After losing the starting position for one week, Salter can enter the game with something to prove and show that he earned the role to start the season for a reason.
In the first two games, Salter went 30-of-44 for 261 yards and one touchdown. Even though Salter started in week 2 against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, he was pulled to give Lewis and Staub a shot.
What makes Salter a difference maker for the offense is his playmaking abilities. This season, he has had 21 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. His mobility can give him time to extend plays, giving his receivers time to get open, or he can take the ball himself. One thing to watch for will be Salter’s decision-making on understanding when to take it himself or throw the ball.
Salter also has the most playing experience, as he spent four seasons with the Liberty Flames before transferring to Colorado this year. Lewis is in his true freshman season, and Staub sat behind former quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With the team already having two losses, the veteran experience could be a valuable asset to Colorado’s offense.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Wyoming Cowboys will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:15 p.m. MT.