Overlooked Colorado Commit Cam Newton Reveals Approach Heading Into College Career

A late addition to the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class, running back commit Cam Newton is bringing a mature mindset to Boulder.

The three-star prospect from Prosper, Texas, was overlooked throughout his college recruitment but is now beginning to receive some long-overdue attention. Instead of resting on his newfound laurels, Newton confirmed Tuesday that he remains focused on making the most out of his opportunity.

"Truly a testament to staying consistent even when you’re unsure who’s watching," Newton wrote on X in response to an article written about him. "You never know when your number will be called. Ready to go to work."

Newton committed to Colorado on Jan. 19 and is expected to make things official with the Buffs during next week's national signing day (Feb. 4).

As of Tuesday, Newton is the only running back committed to Colorado's 2026 recruiting class. Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State), Richard Young (Alabama) and Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State) have joined the Buffs via the transfer portal. Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor represent the lone two scholarship returners.

Cam Newton's Recruiting Profile

Before receiving an offer from the Buffs earlier this month, Newton's suitors were primarily academically-minded Group of Five and FCS schools, including Yale, Army, Air Force, Georgetown and Columbia.

247Sports ranks Newton as the No. 129 running back in his class and the No. 266 prospect in Texas. Similar to others in Colorado's running back room, Newton has a stocky frame at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.

"As a running back I pride myself on being a complete running back, being able to catch, having long runs, and have tough runs on 3rd and 1," Newton told BuffStampede.com. "If someone came to watch me for the first time, I would want to stand out is that I'm a workhorse and I can make plays every time I touch the football."

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Recruiting Class

Including Newton, coach Deion Sanders owns 16 class of 2026 commits (scholarship only), per 247Sports. Twelve have so far signed.

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Wide receiver Xavier McDonald (Morton, Mississippi) — Commit

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California) — Commit

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (Lehi, Utah) — Commit

Running back Cam Newton (Prosper, Texas) — Commit

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 58 nationally and No. 11 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.