Xavier Payne Shares Mindset Heading Into Colorado Buffaloes Career

Incoming freshman Xavier Payne recently shared a look into the mindset he's carrying into the start of his Colorado Buffaloes career.

In a video posted on social media, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman from Florida made clear that he has everything to prove. "I'm nobody right now," Payne said. "I'm just a young buck. Y'all gonna find out real soon."



Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payne, a former three-star prospect out of Jones High School in Orlando, signed with the Buffs last month and is now navigating his first semester in Boulder.

"The overall connection I have with Colorado's coaches, especially the offensive line coaches, is what sold me on being a Buff," Payne told BuffStampede.com. "I love every coach there, though, and they have all treated me like family since I first got up there.

"I really think I can get developed there. They have coaches that excelled at the highest level. So I really believe I can learn a lot and get developed and be set up for my best shot at the next level after."

🔥 Introducing Xavier Payne. Freshman OT 6'7 320 lbs from FL 🦬



"I'm nobody right now. I'm just a young buck. Y'all gonna find out real soon"



🔄 @NYPayne58 https://t.co/uNba11WVny pic.twitter.com/KPFKjxjPUr — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) January 24, 2026

Along with fellow offensive line signees Ben Gula and Josiah Manu, Payne will work closely with position coaches Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin. Colorado's offensive line took another step forward last season but must regroup after losing Jordan Seaton, Zarian McGill, Xavier Hill and others.

Payne, the No. 105 offensive tackle nationally in the class of 2026 (per 247Sports), is likely headed toward a redshirt in his first season with the Buffs. Outside of Seaton and Cash Cleveland in 2024, Sanders has been more hesitant to play true freshmen on the offensive line compared to other position groups.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Still, Payne appears to have the mindset needed to find immediate success at the college level. If he can impress in spring camp and over the summer, he could carve out a role next season.

MORE: Deion Sanders Addresses New Colorado Roster With Interesting Rule

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes’ Way-Too-Early Starting Offense Is Full of Surprises

MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out NCAA For 'Ignorant' Timing of Transfer Portal Window

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Commits/Signees

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Sunday, Colorado owns 17 class of 2026 commits, including 12 who made things official during last month's early signing period.

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Wide receiver Xavier McDonald (Morton, Mississippi) — Commit

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California) — Commit

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (Lehi, Utah) — Commit

Running back Cam Newton (Prosper, Texas) — Commit

Running back Cody Jordan (The Woodlands, Texas) — Commit

The class ranks No. 62 nationally and No. 13 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.