Former Colorado Star Jaylyn Sherrod Begins Second Season With New York Liberty: WNBA Championship Repeat?
One of the greatest point guards in Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball history, Jaylyn Sherrod began her second WNBA season with the New York Liberty on Saturday.
Sherrod recorded an assist during a brief appearance at the end of the fourth quarter, as New York secured a commanding 92-78 home win over the Las Vegas Aces to kick off its title defense season. The Liberty earned its first WNBA championship in franchise history last year with Sherrod appearing in 10 games off the bench.
Once again, Sherrod will have to fight for minutes within New York's talented rotation, which includes starters Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and veteran newcomer Natasha Cloud. Still, the former Buff brings immense value as a backup point guard who can provide immediate energy off the bench.
During her five seasons at Colorado, Sherrod was a two-time All-Pac-12 performer and became only the third player in program history to record 1,000 career points and 600 assists. The Buffs reached three NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s, with Sherrod running the point.
Sherrod has also been busy off the court, recently completing her second master's degree in criminal justice. The University of Colorado grad completed her bachelor's degree in three years before earning her first master's in 2023.
Sherrod, a 5-foot-7 guard who signed with the Liberty last year as an undrafted free agent, is the only former Colorado player on a WNBA roster to begin the 2025 season. While Sherrod spent her entire career in the Pac-12, the Big 12 Conference has 12 former players currently in the WNBA.
As no surprise, Liberty players have praised Sherrod's toughness and team-first attitude.
"Me and Jaylyn have had a cool relationship to that dynamic of making sure that I'm being a better point guard to her, and likewise, she could be a point guard to me," said Cloud, per New York Liberty on SI. "I think it's a really cool bond that we're creating. I love the way Jaylyn plays. I know people will call her undersized, but that's a tough one."
Liberty forward Kennedy Burke added that Sherrod's energy stands out as one of her best traits. Sherrod never took plays off at Colorado and wasn't afraid to attack the rim.
"Jaylyn is going to give that energy that we need," said Burke, per New York Liberty on SI. "I know when it gets tough, she's going to be able to really direct this offensively... She's a great energy giver."
Up next, New York will hit the road for games against the Chicago Sky (Thursday) and Indiana Fever (Saturday), who are led by WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Although Sherrod is still working to earn consistent minutes with the Liberty, she became familiar with Clark in college as Colorado lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in back-to-back Sweet 16s.