Boston Celtics' Derrick White Poised For Breakout Season After Jayson Tatum Injury?
Once an overlooked, undersized, kid from Parker, Colorado, Derrick White stands tall as one of the greatest Colorado Buffaloes to grace the NBA's hardwood.
White had a career 2024-25 season as a combo guard for the Boston Celtics, setting personal bests with 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Additionally, he averaged 4.8 assists, shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range and led all guards in the league with 1.1 blocks per night.
On Mar. 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers, White scored a career-high 41 points on nine made 3s. He buried 265 triples throughout the campaign, the most in a single season in Celtics history
The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals as reigning NBA champions, but their season ended unceremoniously against the New York Knicks. Still, White rose to the occasion and averaged 18.8 points in the playoffs, including a 34-point eruption against New York without All-NBA teammate Jayson Tatum that pushed the series to a Game 6. White scored 20 or more points four times in the postseason.
Despite recent trade rumors that followed his early playoff exit, Boston reportedly trusts White as a pivotal two-way player for the future. He defends elite opposing guards while handling the ball and letting it fly from the perimeter with great distinction. With Tatum likely out for all of next season with an Achilles tear, White could reach new heights.
In back-to-back campaigns before last, White earned All-Defensive team selections. He finished eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023-24, when he helped Boston hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning the NBA Finals.
White also won a gold medal with Team USA in last year's Paris Olympics. If not for football's Travis Hunter, White could have had the greatest single 12-month span in recent Buffs athletic history.
The San Antonio Spurs drafted White back with pick No. 29 in 2017. After five promising years, he was traded to Boston for a package including Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick used on Blake Wesley and a 2028 first-round pick swap.
White, who turns 31 this July, has staked his claim as the second-best NBA player in Colorado history behind Hall of Fame point guard Chauncey Billups. Nicknamed "The Buffalo" in some circles, White bustled through Boulder under coach Tad Boyle in 2016 after three years with the Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions.
Boyle has a sound reputation for developing talent, with seven former Buffs sprinkled throughout the NBA. Other than White, Spencer Dinwiddie (Dallas Mavericks), Alec Burks (Miami Heat) and Jabari Walker (Trailblazers) have several years under their belt, while Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic), KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets) and Cody Williams (Utah Jazz) embarked on various rookie journeys this past season.
Boyle has also coached Andre Roberson, Tyler Bey and George King to NBA careers. Roberson had a seven-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, including an All-Defensive Team selection in 2016-17, before injuries forced him out of the league.
Colorado enters next season with guard Barrington Hargress and forward Sebastian Rancik, a pair of possible pro talents. While the growing legacy of White will be hard to follow, Boyle sees the potential for more NBA Buffaloes down the pike