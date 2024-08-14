Deion Sanders fires off cryptic messages, saying "Identity your JUDAS"
Deion Sanders seems to be going through an array of emotions after Friday.
The press conference at CU's Media Day didn't go well from an outside perspective. Also, it was his 57th birthday and the day he became a grandfather. Not to mention, there was a major report of violence and guns within Sanders' locker room that surfaced a week prior. Needless to say, there's a lot going on in Boulder right now.
Sanders took the opportunity to air out his feelings on social media Tuesday morning. He posted two cryptic tweets on X (Formerly Twitter) with a similar tone.
"You putting folks in the game that ain't on your team," Sanders wrote. "You have folks next to u that ain't with u. You got folks sleeping good next to u & u ain't getting no rest! They're folks making money off yo name that is only there to see u lose yo game! Identity your JUDAS"
Two hours later, Sanders fired off another message to the masses. "How can u wake up Angry, Hateful, Vindictive, Jealous, Lying & Mad ? That means u went to bed that way or u had a horrible dream that terrified u. Either way I’m Praying for u because that ain’t normal. Successful People with Peace don’t have time despise others."
Coach Prime hasn't officially responded to the report and wasn't asked about it at Media Day. However, there has been more clarity after he shut down CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen. The beef with the network reportedly stemmed from a failed project between Sanders and CBS. Many initially reported Prime was upset over coverage, which doesn't seem to be the case.
Colorado kicks off the 2024 football season with North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 at Folsom Field.