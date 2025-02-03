Deion Sanders has hilarious social media blunder about 'his sons'
Deion Sanders has never been one to shy away from social media, but his latest post provided an unintentionally hilarious moment.
The Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to social media to praise his former players who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and Shilo Sanders. His caption read, “I Love every one of these young men like they’re my own.”
The irony? One of them was his own.
Shilo Sanders, Deion’s son, was one of three Colorado players to suit up for the all-star game. While Shedeur Sanders and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig were present on the sidelines, Shilo took the field, determined to prove himself as an NFL prospect.
Despite the West team’s 25-0 defeat, Shilo made his presence felt, contributing on defense and special teams. He approached the game with a chip on his shoulder, eager to silence critics who had scrutinized his performances leading up to the event.
After the game, Shilo didn’t hold back when addressing the negativity surrounding his play. “I showed people today—don’t believe everything you read,” he said. “I can play football. If you say I can’t play football, just watch film.”
Acknowledging that he had some struggles during one-on-one drills in practice, he remained confident in his overall abilities. “I feel like they’re just going to hate on anything. I feel like I had a solid week at practice. Yeah, in one-on-ones, I did pretty shaky, but I can cover. Obviously, if you watch today, you’ll see that.”
As the NFL Draft process intensifies, Shilo is working to improve his stock. Currently ranked as the 235th-best prospect by Pro Football Focus, he’s projected as a possible seventh-round pick. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Shedeur, is widely considered a potential first-round selection.
Shilo isn’t done proving himself yet. With the Shrine Bowl behind him, his focus shifts to Colorado’s Pro Day, where he’ll have another opportunity to showcase his speed, versatility, and football IQ in front of NFL scouts.