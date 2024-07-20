Deion Sanders praises Elly De La Cruz during MLB All-Star break
Deion Sanders took a break ffrom making headlines in Boulder to be part of the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star festivities. He participated in the Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field and had a lot to say about Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
Sanders, the only athlete in history to appear in both a Super Bowl and World Series, praised the 22-year-old MLB star during the event.
"The shortstop from Cincinnati is phenomenal," Sanders said. "Unbelievable. This kid is a complete player. I love his game; I love the flash, the flamboyance. He is baseball, man. I love what he brings to the game."
De La Cruz has done his thing this season, batting .256 with 64 runs, 43 RBI, 17 homers, and a league-leading 46 stolen bases. If he stays healthy, De La Cruz is almost guaranteed to win the stolen base title this season. He'll likely be on the way to a career-year for the Reds.
Just like Sanders, De La Cruz is one of the most exciting players to watch in the game. His dynamic presence on the field and his ability to change the course of a game with his speed and athleticism make him a standout. Sanders’ praise underscores the impact De La Cruz has made in his young career, drawing comparisons to the electrifying style that Sanders himself was known for as "Prime Time".
De La Cruz will begin the second half of the season Friday night with the Reds' series opener against the Washington. Many will be watching to see if he can maintain his impressive performance and continue to dazzle on the field, much like Sanders did in his dual-sport career.