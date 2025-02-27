Deion Sanders shuts down troll for saying he should be 'embarrassed' by Shedeur
Deion Sanders wasted no time shutting down a critic who attacked his son, Shedeur Sanders, for choosing not to throw at the NFL Combine. The criticism came from an account on X, @JChaseProphecy, who wrote, “You should be embarrassed to have your son (Shedeur) not throw at the combine. He’ll never amount to anything and you should be dissatisfied.”
Rather than engaging in an online spat, Coach Prime responded with a message of faith and positivity. “God is so good to me and All my kids. I pray u feel this same feeling that I'm experiencing with your kids. Praying for u my man. God bless u.”
Shedeur’s decision to skip throwing at the combine is not out of the ordinary. In fact, many top quarterback prospects in recent years have chosen to wait until their pro day to showcase their arm talent in a more controlled environment. Last year, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye all opted out of throwing at the combine but participated in their respective pro days.
Sanders met with the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Combine on Wednesday morning, one of three teams he has highlighted as potential fits ahead of the draft. Meanwhile, Colorado’s pro day has not been set, but Sanders has indicated he'll be throwing during the event. It will be a chance for Coach Prime to display others who are flying under the radar.
Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter will have the opportunity to display his skills in front of scouts, making it a must-watch event. We'll see if it will be televised outside of the NFL Network.