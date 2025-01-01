Deion Sanders tries to encourage Ashton Jeanty after CFB Playoff loss
Deion Sanders continues to show why his influence extends beyond the sidelines. Following Boise State’s elimination from the College Football Playoffs by Penn State, Sanders took to social media to offer words of encouragement to star running back Ashton Jeanty.
"Proud of you young man," Sanders posted on X. "Your future is as bright as it gets. Keep God 1st which I know u will. Dismiss the fools that are negative on every day that ends with a 'Y.' You are HIM my man. (God) has u covered."
Sanders’ message resonated deeply, showcasing the respect Jeanty has garnered throughout the college football community. The post was accompanied by a black-and-white graphic featuring Jeanty and a quote he gave after leading Boise State to a Mountain West Championship earlier in December.
Jeanty’s incredible season has turned heads, and his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft further cements his status as one of the most exciting prospects in the nation. Though Boise State’s playoff journey ended, Jeanty’s legacy is firmly established. He rushed for 2,601 yards this season, breaking Mountain West records and ranking second all-time in NCAA history. His 30 total touchdowns highlight his dominance, and while he narrowly missed breaking Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 rushing record by 28 yards, Jeanty’s performance stands as one of the greatest seasons for a running back in decades.
Heisman Trophy Comparison: Travis Hunter vs. Ashton Jeanty
Jeanty finished second to Colorado’s Travis Hunter in one of the closest Heisman races in recent memory. Hunter’s unprecedented two-way play, excelling both as a wide receiver and defensive back, gave him the edge, but Jeanty’s singular focus and dominance as a rusher captivated audiences nationwide.
Despite falling short of the national title, Jeanty’s accolades include the prestigious Doak Walker Award, honoring him as the nation’s top running back. His blend of power, vision, and breakaway speed makes him an ideal fit for the NFL. With Sanders and others in his corner, Ashton Jeanty’s football journey is only just beginning.