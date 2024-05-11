Chijioke Nwankwo commits to Colorado's 2024 recruiting class
The Colorado Buffaloes added to the 2024 recruiting class on Friday. Chijioke Nwankwo made it official by joining Coach Prime in Boulder. The unrated defensive lineman from Richmond (Texas) is the younger brother of Buffs transfer Chidozie Nwankwo.
This makes the sixth set of brothers on CU's roster and two of them have fathers as coaches. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders with Coach Prime, Kaleb and Kole Mathis with defensive back coach Robert Mathis; along with LaJohntay and Jalen Wester, Destin and Keaten Wade, Brandon and Colton Hood. There were no more than two sets of brothers on a modern FBS roster before this year.
Nwankwo has followed in his brother's footsteps as a Texas wrestling district champion. He has played on both sides of the line, but will likely stay as a defender. He held offers from lower division schools Buena Vista University and Judson University. Here's some film on the "Trench Bully" from his senior year.
Colorado continues to add to the incoming 2024 recruiting class. Coach Prime and the Buffs are currently negative three in the transfer portal with a few players still weighing their options for next year. Overall, CU has the 22nd ranked combined class with a total of 39 transfers coming to Boulder in 2024.