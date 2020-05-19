Dominique Clifford and Jabari Walker finish as top 150 recruits

Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 basketball recruiting class.

Up to this point, Dominique Clifford had yet to be ranked on the recruiting site. And Jabari Walker was a mediocre recruit.

But after much deliberation, they both finished in the top 150 of the Rivals rankings. Walker is still a three-star and on the verge of four-star status while Clifford is solidly a four-star recruit.

This is the first year where the CU Buffs have finished with two top 150 recruits on Rivals since the 2017 recruiting class. That year, they had three recruits in the top 150, Evan Battey, Tyler Bey and D'Shawn Schwartz.

Jason Harris, the football recruit, is listed on the basketball commit list as a four-star recruit on Rivals but they have taken him off the national rankings as he is not expected to play basketball at the next level.

The bump in the Rivals rankings also gives the CU signees a bump in the 247Sports composite rankings. The composite compiles the rankings on the top three recruiting services, ESPN if applicable, and creates an all-encompassing ranking.

Clifford went from No. 179 in the composite rankings to No. 103 in the nation.

Walker went from No. 197 to No. 152 in the composite rankings. Walker, despite being in the top 150 on both Rivals and 247Sports, is just outside of it on the composite.

Luke O'Brien's ranking did not change and Tristan da Silva is not even listed on the Rivals site as a commit or otherwise.