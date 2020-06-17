Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes only have nine players that will be losing their NCAA eligibility after this next season.

That means they do not have much replacing to do with the 2021 recruiting class.

After bringing in a loaded 2020 class, they just don’t have much room.

The consensus is this class will likely have around 15 recruits, a very small number compared to the usual 25.

It will be no surprise to see that number jump to 20 as we get closer to the regular signing period in February 2021.

But, for now, let’s take a look at how an ideal class would shape up with 15 recruits.

The offense only has three scholarship seniors to replace.

Quarterback

Sam Noyer comes back to the offensive side of the ball as the lone senior in the quarterback room. This is a spot, with only three scholarship quarterbacks, that they could go after a second quarterback. It is more likely they get one prep recruit and look at the transfer market. Let’s wait until they get one first.

They appear to have zeroed in on Clay Millen as the No. 1 quarterback target. Momentum has continuously picked up since offering the four-star recruit about a month ago. It now appears to be a battle between Arizona and Colorado although LSU could extend an offer and really shake things up.

Millen and his dad have been in Boulder the past two days and they will follow that up with a trip to Tucson. There have been lots of predictions on 247Sports and Rivals for Millen to pick CU.

The other option right now is Drew Carter, the dual-sport athlete out of Portland (Ore.). They also have a few others they have identified but have yet to offer.

Ideal: Clay Millen

Running back

They did not graduate a running back last year and they ended up taking two of them in the 2020 class in Ashaad Clayton and Jayle Stacks. It is unlikely they sign a running back in this class. It also appeared to be unlikely last season until they recruited Stacy Sneed, Clayton and Stacks.

Anything can happen. They have been in communications with Ja’Derris Carr, an in-state running back out of Vista Peak High School. He ran for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns during his junior season and interest has picked up from various programs across the country.

Ideal: None

Wide receiver

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini will always be trying to add talent to his receiver room. There is no stopping him. He only has one receiver expected to graduate and move on, KD Nixon, and already has one committed in Chase Penry.

That hasn’t stopped him from pursuing top pass catchers across the country, especially in Texas. Ketron Jackson, JJ Henry and Jimmy Valsin are three Texas receivers to keep an eye on. Jackson and Valsin have already included CU in their top schools lists and Henry is one of the most underrated receivers in the country.

Ideal: Chase Penry and Ketron Jackson

Tight end

The Buffaloes do not have anybody graduating but that tight end room is paper-thin already. They have bolstered it with some talented walk-ons but it’s likely they will have to bring in some scholarship players as well.

Top in-state tight ends Erik Olsen and Gunnar Helm have included Colorado in their top schools lists. They were also included in the top 11 of four-star tight end Dametrious Crownover. And CU was the first power five program to offer Jalen Shead, who now holds offers from Alabama and Florida State among others.

If I were to guess right now, I’d give them a 30 percent shot of landing Olsen, 30 percent to land Helm and 40 percent to land Shead. They have to get one of them.

Ideal: Erik Olsen or Gunnar Helm or Jalen Shead

Offensive line

The only offensive lineman set to graduate and move on is Kary Kutsch. Theoretically, they have already replaced him with the commit from offensive lineman Jackson Anderson. Anderson plays guard in high school, where Kutsch plays, but CU is also looking at him as a tackle. Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has continued to stay aggressive on the trail and it’s likely they will grab at least one more offensive lineman.

Austin Barry has CU in his top five, Anthony Rosas appears to have shown a lot of interest in Colorado and Max Merril is another target to keep an eye on. Don’t completely rule out one-time CU commit Braylen Nelson from jumping back into the fold as well.

Ideal: Jackson Anderson and Austin Barry

In an ideal world, this offense would include a four-star quarterback, a four-star wide receiver, a tight end with big-time offers and two offensive linemen with multiple power five options.