Tad Boyle has success sending talent to the NBA, but needs a deep March Madness run
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball program achieved quite a feat recently when three of its starters from last year’s NCAA tournament team were selected No. 10, No. 18 and No. 42 in the recent NBA draft. Never has the program in its history had such a plethora of talent taken so early in the draft.
"An unbelievable feeling," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "To me, this night is about three things: the player, the families and the program. It's nice to see all three recognized.”
Boyle has been the Buffs coach for the past 14 years. Great coach. Admired by many including the dude writing this piece. I’m a Tad Boyle fan. But I gotta be honest, when out and about and talking with long-time CU fans? There’s wonderment. A team with this much talent, other quality starters and a decent bench? Why didn’t it perform better in the post-season despite winning a school-record 26 games?
Remember, the Buffs had to finish the regular season strong and play well in the Pac 12’s swan song to make the post-season. What gives there? That’s the question most Buff fans would like the opinion of a dude who’s been following the basketball program for, what is now, five decades: 80’s-present.
I’m not breaking any new ground but the one thing that keeps coming up in your correspondent’s mind surrounds the first of the trio to be plucked from the collegiate ranks by the Utah Jazz: Cody Williams. Full disclosure, I’ve never met the young man but everything I’ve heard from CU insiders who know the 19-year-old say he’s a fine young man. I believe them.
What I also believe is his constant absence from Buffs’ games and practices played a critical role in the terrific trio not learning one another’s special skills and how to play off each other. The challenges of blending unique talent requires time and repetition. Williams, No. 18 pick Tristan da Silva (Orlando) and No. 42 pick guard KJ Simpson (Charlotte) didn’t get that consistency because of Williams nagging injuries.
The California native’s move to the NBA reminds me of the Denver Nuggets and Michael Porter. The 6’10’ shooter played exactly one collegiate game at Mizzou before back problems shut down his freshman year. Many NBA teams were concerned about his durability. Not the Nuggets. Porter’s been a contributor to the franchise’s success and has shown durability the past two season but also carries a huge contract and is often the subject of trade rumors.
Williams played 24 out of 37 games? Can he survive the 82-game NBA schedule and then a potential playoff run? Time will tell.
Anyway, absence of quality time together for the team’s best players played a role in the Buffs not making at least the Sweet 16, which has never been done in Boyle’s tenure. This might have been the best opportunity for a while as CU moves to the deep and talented Big 12 Conference with its top players gone.
Boyle has sent 10 players to the NBA. Many are still standouts including Celtics’ star Derrick White, now an Olympian on Team USA, NBA champ and benefactor to a new huge contract. Buffs currently playing are Alec Burks, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jabari Walker and others. Another cool aspect of CU’s influence on the NBA? With the ever-improving Magic, da Silva will be coached by former Buff star Jamahl Mosley who played from 1997-2001 for Ricardo Patton in Boulder.
The Colorado Buffaloes under Tad Boyle have been a nice success story. Players seem to really thrive under the direction of the 61-year-old and staff. The only thing missing has been a deep run in the event bringing madness to March.
The future is uncertain. No starters return from last year. College basketball’s a different game for an old school coach. Just one man’s opinion, I hope the nonsense of unrestricted transfers, paying crazy NIL fees and other challenges remaking the college hoops landscape, don’t run off outstanding coaches like Boyle. The home-state fella represents sanity in an insane world.