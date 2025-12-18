Suns' Dillon Brooks Fires Another Verbal Barb in Budding Rivalry With LeBron James
Suns forward Dillon Brooks unsurprisingly fired another verbal barb in his budding rivalry with Lakers star LeBron James.
Brooks and the Suns came back from 20 points down only to lose to the Lakers in the final seconds over the weekend, but the play on the court was overshadowed by another chapter in the Brooks-James feud. After the two had gone back-and-forth all night, Brooks was ejected for getting in James's face after making a go-ahead three with 12.2 seconds to play. The technical foul was Brooks's second of the night, and he was subsequently ejected.
While James missed the technical free throw, he was fouled on a three-pointer by Devin Booker with three seconds remaining, and made two of his three shots from the charity stripe to earn Los Angeles the 116-114 win.
Brooks had remained mum following the contest, but that changed on Wednesday when he was asked by reporters about James.
"I guess he's a social media junkie," Brooks told the media. "He be all over the socials, so he be seeing what I'm saying. ...Like I've said, he thinks that people should think a way about him or not say nothing about him or play a certain way, and I'm not going to play that way. He gets in his moods or in his modes or whatever it is. I'm all for that. I wish we let him shoot that shot and that s--- would have been an airball"
James and Brooks face off again in about a week - on Dec. 23. It will be the third time this month that the teams have played one another.
Don't expect many holiday greetings exchanged on either side.