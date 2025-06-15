Inside Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders Exciting Visit To Raymond James Stadium
Shilo Sanders Visits Raymond James Stadium For First Time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
Shilo Sanders posted a video to his YouTube channel on Friday showing him visiting the home of the Tampa Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium. It was the first time Sanders had gone since being signed by Tampa Bay this offseason.
Sanders was seen walking around the field getting used to the sites and sounds in the stadium, including hearing the Buccaneers cannons go off. He also checked out the locker rooms, team facilities, and even paid a visit to the Buccaneers team store.
“That cannon was very loud,” Sanders said.
He said the stadium reminded him about his old college stadium with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Sanders also compared it to Folsom Field at Colorado and noted that the sideline walls to the fans is a lot further than where it was at Colorado.
“This stadium is nice. It reminds me of South Carolina’s stadium,” Sanders said. “At Colorado we had our sidelines, like the wall to the sidelines, was right next to out of bounds. It was like five yards in between that so here it’s more spread out so that’s better.”
Raymond James Stadium was opened in 1998. Since then, it has been home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and South Florida Bulls. It is also host to the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl. It has most famously been the site of three different Super Bowls in 2000, 2008, and 2020.
Shilo Sanders’s College Career
Shilo Sanders played six seasons of collegiate football before he entered the 2025 NFL Draft and signed by the Tampa By a Buccaneers. Sanders played his first two seasons in college for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019 and 2020. After the 2020 season, Sanders transferred to Jackson State to play for his father Deion Sanders, who had accepted the coaching position at Jackson State.
Shilo played for his dad at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022 before Deion became the Colorado coahc prior to the 2023 season. Shilo along with a handful of Jackson State players inclduing his brother Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter transferred to Colorado.
Shilo played his final two season in college with Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In those two season, Sanders recorded 137 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, five passes defended, five forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, and one sack.