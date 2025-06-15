Inside Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders Exciting Visit To Raymond James Stadium

Buffs Beat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders visited Raymond James Stadium earlier this week. Sanders posted on his YouTube channel a behind the scenes video of his visit.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders visited Raymond James Stadium for there first time since getting signed by Buccaneers this offseason. Sanders posted a video on Friday to his YouTube channel, showing him visit the stadium. 

Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.  At the conclusion of the draft, the Buccaneers signed Sanders to a three-year $2.97 million contract.

Shilo Sanders Visits Raymond James Stadium For First Time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats
Shilo Sanders posted a video to his YouTube channel on Friday showing him visiting the home of the Tampa Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium. It was the first time Sanders had gone since being signed by Tampa Bay this offseason. 

Sanders was seen walking around the field getting used to the sites and sounds in the stadium, including hearing the Buccaneers cannons go off. He also checked out the locker rooms, team facilities, and even paid a visit to the Buccaneers team store. 

“That cannon was very loud,” Sanders said.  

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Shilo Sanders (21) celebrates with fans following their win over the Auburn Tigers at
He said the stadium reminded him about his old college stadium with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Sanders also compared it to Folsom Field at Colorado and noted that the sideline walls to the fans is a lot further than where it was at Colorado. 

“This stadium is nice. It reminds me of South Carolina’s stadium,” Sanders said. “At Colorado we had our sidelines, like the wall to the sidelines, was right next to out of bounds. It was like five yards in between that so here it’s more spread out so that’s better.”

Raymond James Stadium was opened in 1998. Since then, it has been home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and South Florida Bulls. It is also host to the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl. It has most famously been the site of three different Super Bowls in 2000, 2008, and 2020.

Shilo Sanders’s College Career

Shilo Sanders played six seasons of collegiate football before he entered the 2025 NFL Draft and signed by the Tampa By a Buccaneers. Sanders played his first two seasons in college for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019 and 2020. After the 2020 season, Sanders transferred to Jackson State to play for his father Deion Sanders, who had accepted the coaching position at Jackson State. 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Shilo played for his dad at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022 before Deion became the Colorado coahc prior to the 2023 season. Shilo along with a handful of Jackson State players inclduing his brother Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter transferred to Colorado.

Shilo played his final two season in college with Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In those two season, Sanders recorded 137 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, five passes defended, five forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, and one sack.

