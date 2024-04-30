Blue Devil Country

Several Duke Basketball Signees Snubbed on Final Five-Star Tally

Despite a long list of accolades, incoming Duke basketball talent Isaiah Evans has only four stars by his name on one site.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On3 isn't as generous as primary competitors 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN in giving the coveted fifth star to top-tier recruits. Even so, it feels like an injustice to exclude Duke basketball recruiting prize Isaiah Evans from the five-star group.

But the site did precisely that in its unveiling of the final 2024 On3 150 on Monday.

Along with Montverde Academy (Fla.) consensus five-star forward Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 1 in the class regardless of where one looks, Evans is one of two future Blue Devils who played in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. (Note: NBA Academy Africa center Khaman Maluach, who joins Flagg as the only Duke signees with five-star tags on On3, where he ranks No. 9, wasn't eligible for that honor given his international status.)

Moreover, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound Evans, a high-scoring showman whose game resembles that of former Duke one-and-done Brandon Ingram, powered his North Meck (N.C.) team to dramatic upset wins over a pair of seemingly unbeatable opponents en route to a state championship as a senior.

And North Meck just retired his No. 0 jersey.

Nevertheless, at No. 25 overall, 10 spots below his ranking on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Isaiah Evans is not among On3's 14 recognized five-stars:

Neither is another heralded 2024 Duke basketball wing addition in Wisconsin Lutheran's Kon Knueppel. That said, the composite five-star's No. 17 On3 ranking is on par with his No. 16 composite position.

Meanwhile, Paul VI Catholic (Va.) center Patrick Ngongba II, also a composite five-star, sits No. 35 overall as a mere On3 four-star; he boasts a No. 26 composite ranking. As for Ngongba's high school teammate and fellow member of the nation's No. 1 recruiting haul set to arrive for Jon Scheyer's third season as Duke head coach, four-star forward Darren Harris finished No. 43 on the 2024 On3 150, just two notches shy of his 247Sports 2024 Composite ranking.

RELATED: Duke Target Makes No Mention of Plans to Visit Duke

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.