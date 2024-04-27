Electrifying Transfer Guard Hears From Duke Basketball Staff
After securing commitments from transfer forwards Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis to kick off the offseason, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has now turned his attention to landing a high-level transfer guard.
Scheyer and the rest of the Blue Devil crew seem to be all in on landing a transfer guard to join the returning backcourt duo of junior-to-be Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster, and recent reports suggest that they have added another potential target to their list.
On Friday morning, college hoops insider Adam Zagoria reported that the Blue Devils were among the nearly dozen programs that had reached out to Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond soon after the guard entered his name into the portal earlier this week. In addition to Duke, he has reportedly heard from Arkansas, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, St. Johns, Vanderbilt, and Villanova.
Richmond became one of the best players in the entire country with his breakout campaign this past season as the 22-year-old helped lead Seton Hall to a NIT championship.
After beginning his career at Syracuse, Richmond transferred to Seton Hall, where he appeared in 94 games across three seasons, starting in 85 of them. In nearly 33 minutes per game as a senior, Richmond put together averages of 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Richmond is an explosive combo guard who excelled in the tough Big East Conference while also shining in the postseason. His breakout year also earned him All-Big East First Team honors.
Kadary Richmond is one of several guards to be linked to Duke basketball in recent weeks.
