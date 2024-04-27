Reported Duke Basketball Transfer Interest Removes Name From Portal
Last week, Duke basketball popped up on the list of 10 programs that Dallin Hall was reportedly considering after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. But as is the case with several other veteran guards who have drawn interest from the Blue Devils during this hectic offseason in Durham, the BYU sophomore is no longer a possibility for Jon Scheyer and his crew.
On Friday, Hall announced his decision to return to BYU for his junior campaign, despite former Cougar head coach Mark Pope's move to Kentucky. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound talent was a hot commodity across his two-week stay in the transfer portal, largely due to his high-IQ playmaking abilities and experience via 51 starts in 68 appearances between his first two years in Provo, Utah.
However, Hall kept BYU in contention throughout his recruitment as a transfer, and the program's new head coach, Kevin Young, ultimately prevailed.
One hurdle the Duke basketball coaches might be encountering as they look to add a bit more depth to their 2024-25 backcourt is the fact that rising junior Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster are already the widely presumed starters. Many of the top-shelf pieces in the portal probably prefer their minutes to be more of the guaranteed variety than what Scheyer & Co. are able to provide.
The Blue Devils are not perceived frontrunners in any ongoing transfer races at the moment. That said, they've already secured a couple of coveted forwards in outbound Purdue senior Mason Gillis and Syracuse sophomore Maliq Brown.
