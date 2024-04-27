Transfer Guard on Duke Basketball Radar Commits to Kentucky
Roughly 24 hours after reports surfaced of former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler entering the transfer portal and receiving interest from the Duke basketball coaches — among a long list of others from Power 6 conferences — the 6-foot-2, 200-pound college hoops veteran came off the board by announcing his commitment to Kentucky on Friday night.
Butler, best known for his Final Four heroics as a junior to propel the Aztecs over Florida Atlantic and into the 2023 title bout, is a graduate with one year of eligibility remaining to play for new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope. The 21-year-old, a former three-star recruit in the 2020 cycle, averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a full-time starter for San Diego State this past season.
Meanwhile, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang aren't currently trending for any perimeter players in the transfer portal. However, keep in mind that the May 1 deadline to enter the portal is still a few days away.
Also, it's worth keeping an eye on a couple of proven backcourt weapons who entered the portal within the past few days and have already reportedly heard from the Blue Devils. They are Miami junior Wooga Poplar and Seton Hall senior Kadary Richmond.
