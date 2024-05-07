Outbound Duke Basketball Big Man Down to Four Options
On April 3, Christian Reeves became the first of seven Blue Devils in the Jon Scheyer era to enter the transfer portal, as the Duke basketball program didn't lose any talent to the portal last year following Scheyer's first season at the helm.
Now, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound Reeves, who redshirted last season due to a right ankle injury despite seeing action in three November contests, has narrowed his search to four schools, he told On3's Joe Tipton on Monday night. Those four options are Clemson, Vanderbilt, Florida, and Oklahoma.
Reeves, a former three-star recruit out of prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.) and one of seven pieces to Scheyer's inaugural 2022 recruiting haul, is fresh off a visit to Clemson. If he commits to the Tigers, he'd join TJ Power, who announced his pledge to Virginia on Monday, as the two outbound Duke basketball players to land at a fellow ACC school.
But according to Tipton, Reeves has visits on tap this week to Florida and Vanderbilt. Presumably, the 20-year-old Charlotte native will pick a winner in his recruitment following those trips.
Across his 16 games for the Blue Devils between his freshman and sophomore campaigns, Christian Reeves averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in only 3.6 minutes per appearance.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
