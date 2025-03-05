Duke Basketball Now in Position to Potentially Leapfrog Auburn
Former one-year Duke basketball forward Henry Coleman and the No. 22-ranked Texas A&M Aggies posted an 83-72 home win over the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night. It marked Auburn's second defeat in the past month and, including the Dec. 4 road loss to the Blue Devils, its third overall.
Speaking of third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC), they've checked in at No. 2 across the past two editions of the AP Top 25 Poll.
Consider that Duke basketball is on a seven-game winning streak, including four in a row by 30 points or more. Plus, enjoying the nation's premier talent and projected top overall draft pick in freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, the blueblood has suffered only one loss since late November.
So, the Blue Devils should be in prime position to overtake Auburn at No. 1 in next week's AP Top 25 Poll if they beat the archrival UNC Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) in Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
