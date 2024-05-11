Duke Basketball: Blue Devils Linked to San Diego Transfer
There's no telling where Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts will look to next in completing their 2024-25 roster. After securing a commitment from former four-year Tulane guard Sion James this week, they have two open scholarships.
One could go to fourth-year walk-on Stanley Borden, the only holdover from the Mike Krzyzewski era. And perhaps the other will go unfilled.
Or, if the Blue Devils are seeking a bit more depth, they might find a relatively young talent in the transfer portal willing to essentially serve as a practice body next season yet with eyes on developing into a contributor down the line for a blueblood program.
San Diego transfer Kevin Patton Jr., who ranks No. 429 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings and has three years of eligibility remaining, may fit that description.
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Saturday morning, the Duke basketball staff is among a couple of dozen who have reached out to the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward. That list includes several other ACC schools in Virginia, Florida State, Cal, and Boston College.
As a freshman this past season for a Toreros squad that finished 18-15 overall and 7-9 in West Coast Conference action, Patton averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes per contest.
His notable defensive efforts, aided by top-shelf length, athleticism, and instincts, certainly align with the three transfers Jon Scheyer and his crew have landed thus far through the portal: Sion James, former Purdue forward Mason Gillis, and former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.