Duke Basketball Target Eliminates Dozens of Suitors

Turbocharged Duke basketball offer holder Acaden Lewis has presented a purely blueblood homestretch in his high-profile recruitment.

Duke basketball recruiting target Acaden Lewis
Duke basketball recruiting target Acaden Lewis / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
There hasn't been much chatter in the Duke basketball staff's pursuit of Acaden Lewis since the Blue Devils hosted him for an unofficial visit in Durham six weeks ago. Even so, the Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard included Jon Scheyer and his crew among the top four he announced on Saturday afternoon.

The other remaining contenders are bluebloods Kentucky, UNC, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn, Lewis revealed via the following post on social media:

Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound speedster who ranked No. 100 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite back in January but has steadily climbed to No. 36 overall and not too far from five-star status, racked up 29 offers in his recruitment, per 247Sports. So, his cuts on Saturday consisted of over two dozen programs.

Scheyer & Co. entered the Acaden Lewis with an offer back in late June.

For now, the coveted backcourt sensation has confirmed only one upcoming official visit: to UNC the first weekend of October.

Here's a recent scouting report on Lewis courtesy of On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw:

"The lefty is a crafty player, able to get to his spots into the teeth of the defense in the halfcourt. What makes him the biggest threat is his ability to keep his dribble live. Lewis finished with an array of floaters, finishes at the rim, or pull-up jump shots...Defensively, he was impressive, heating up the ball in the open floor and using his quick hands and feet to be pesky guarding the ball. He also distributed the ball well showing comfort in the pick and roll and in the open floor."

Duke basketball is still on the lookout for its first 2025 recruiting prize.

