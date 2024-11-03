Blue Devil Country

Coach K Shares Enthusiasm About 2024-25 Duke Basketball Team

Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball campaign includes several big early tests, and his predecessor suggested he can't wait to watch.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and Mike Krzyzewski
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and Mike Krzyzewski / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Retired five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski was on hand for the 2024-25 Duke basketball team's breathtaking 103-47 home exhibition win over Blue Devil legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad on Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium last Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Blue Devil One-And-Done on 30-Point Tear in NBA

And as was the case in Jon Scheyer's first two seasons as his successor, chances are Krzyzewski will pop up at one or more of the Blue Devils' regular season outings in Durham, sitting a couple of rows back from the baseline.

However, he lets Scheyer do his thing these days — to the tune of back-to-back 27-9 records, including an ACC Tournament title and Elite Eight appearance. Even so, remaining nearby in his role as Ambassador to Duke University, there's no doubt the 77-year-old Hall of Famer enjoys tracking the progress of the 37-year-old's Blue Devils.

And it sure sounds as though, mirroring the hype from fans and national media, Coach K is especially eager to enjoy Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils. Preseason No.7-ranked Duke features returning starters Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, three imposing transfers, and the nation's top-ranked freshman class, highlighted by projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.

"There's some big games in November and December," Krzyzewski noted (above) during the latest episode of his Basketball & Beyond with Coach K on SiriusXM, referencing Duke basketball non-conference clashes against No. 23 Kentucky, No. 10 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, and No. 11 Auburn, all within 30 days of the Blue Devils' season opener at home versus Maine at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).

"But we're excited for our team. Our team's healthy. And Jon Scheyer has done a great, great job with these kids.

"So, I've actually gone to a few practices. And I like our group. I like our group a lot."

ALSO READ: Premier Preps Don Blue Devils Jerseys Together

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball