Coach K Shares Enthusiasm About 2024-25 Duke Basketball Team
Retired five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski was on hand for the 2024-25 Duke basketball team's breathtaking 103-47 home exhibition win over Blue Devil legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad on Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium last Sunday night.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil One-And-Done on 30-Point Tear in NBA
And as was the case in Jon Scheyer's first two seasons as his successor, chances are Krzyzewski will pop up at one or more of the Blue Devils' regular season outings in Durham, sitting a couple of rows back from the baseline.
However, he lets Scheyer do his thing these days — to the tune of back-to-back 27-9 records, including an ACC Tournament title and Elite Eight appearance. Even so, remaining nearby in his role as Ambassador to Duke University, there's no doubt the 77-year-old Hall of Famer enjoys tracking the progress of the 37-year-old's Blue Devils.
And it sure sounds as though, mirroring the hype from fans and national media, Coach K is especially eager to enjoy Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils. Preseason No.7-ranked Duke features returning starters Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, three imposing transfers, and the nation's top-ranked freshman class, highlighted by projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.
"There's some big games in November and December," Krzyzewski noted (above) during the latest episode of his Basketball & Beyond with Coach K on SiriusXM, referencing Duke basketball non-conference clashes against No. 23 Kentucky, No. 10 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, and No. 11 Auburn, all within 30 days of the Blue Devils' season opener at home versus Maine at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
"But we're excited for our team. Our team's healthy. And Jon Scheyer has done a great, great job with these kids.
"So, I've actually gone to a few practices. And I like our group. I like our group a lot."
ALSO READ: Premier Preps Don Blue Devils Jerseys Together
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.