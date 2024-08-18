Decades-Apart Duke Basketball Products Connect at Golf Event
Jared McCain may be the only Duke basketball talent on the 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers roster. But there is another pair of former Blue Devils in town.
Late-1990s Duke basketball star and two-time NBA All-Star forward Elton Brand has been the franchise's general manager since 2018, playing a role in Philadelphia drafting the sharpshooting McCain at No. 16 overall back in late June.
And then there's longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia 76ers analyst Alaa Abdelnaby, a 1986-1990 Duke basketball big man who played 134 games as a Blue Devil and made three straight Final Four appearances before carving out a five-year NBA career, including his final stop with the Sixers.
On Sunday morning, the 56-year-old Egyptian-born Alaa Abdelnaby posted a picture of his recent chat with Philadelphia's new 20-year-old Blue Devil and TikTok sensation from California in Jared McCain:
Abdelnaby and McCain were on hand in Carroll, Iowa, to support 76ers head coach and Iowa native Nick Nurse at his Golf & Music event, including Friday's Nick Nurse Charity Invitational, celebrating the grand reopening of the course he recently purchased in order to save, Carroll National Golf Club.
McCain and the Sixers tip off their 2024-25 regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23.