Duke Basketball Advances Another Step for Nate Ament
Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament is already on tap to check out the Duke basketball program once again come early February, coinciding with the Blue Devils' home game against the archrival UNC Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
So, it should come as no surprise that third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, looking to wrap up their third No. 1 recruiting haul across the past four cycles, landed among the top 11 that the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament announced on Wednesday. The other 10 are Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.
At No. 4 overall, No. 2 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Nate Ament is the highest-ranked undecided recruit among the nation's high school seniors.
Ament, a Blue Devil offer holder since his first campus tour in Durham back in September 2023, hasn't set a decision date. In fact, the silky bucket-getter may well wait until spring to see how rosters shake out before announcing his college choice.
He appears to be the only 2025 prep remaining on Duke's wishlist. And insiders have pointed to the Blue Devils as a legit frontrunner, although no experts have entered official predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the high-profile Nate Ament sweepstakes.
As things stand, the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball collection consists of Scheyer & Co.'s four early signees: Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia, Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
