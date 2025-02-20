Four Duke Basketball Alums Among Top 10 NBA Season 3-Point Percentages
As the NBA regular season resumes this week following the All-Star break, almost two dozen Duke basketball talents are on a roster in the league. And four of them account for 40 percent of the top 10 shooting percentages from downtown this go-round.
Former two-year Duke basketball guard and current third-year Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard sits No. 1 in the NBA with his 47.8 percent. He posted the league's highest 3-point percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
No. 2 on the list this year is 2010-13 Blue Devil guard Seth Curry, now in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets. After finishing 2-for-5 beyond the arc en route to 10 points off the bench in Wednesday's 100-97 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers, he's shooting 46.9 percent from three.
Duke basketball treasure Grayson Allen, the NBA's defending 3-point percentage champ, checks in at No. 8 on the list right now, shooting 43.3 percent in his second season with the Phoenix Suns.
Finally, 2017-18 Blue Devil one-and-done Gary Trent Jr. appears at No. 10, shooting 42.9 percent in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
