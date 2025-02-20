Blue Devil Country

Four Duke Basketball Alums Among Top 10 NBA Season 3-Point Percentages

A Duke basketball product has ended up with the league's highest mark three years straight.

Former Duke basketball guard Luke Kennard
As the NBA regular season resumes this week following the All-Star break, almost two dozen Duke basketball talents are on a roster in the league. And four of them account for 40 percent of the top 10 shooting percentages from downtown this go-round.

Former two-year Duke basketball guard and current third-year Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard sits No. 1 in the NBA with his 47.8 percent. He posted the league's highest 3-point percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

No. 2 on the list this year is 2010-13 Blue Devil guard Seth Curry, now in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets. After finishing 2-for-5 beyond the arc en route to 10 points off the bench in Wednesday's 100-97 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers, he's shooting 46.9 percent from three.

Duke basketball treasure Grayson Allen, the NBA's defending 3-point percentage champ, checks in at No. 8 on the list right now, shooting 43.3 percent in his second season with the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, 2017-18 Blue Devil one-and-done Gary Trent Jr. appears at No. 10, shooting 42.9 percent in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

