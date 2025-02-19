Duke Basketball Star's Twin Helps End UNC Signee's Prep Career
Greensboro Day School (N.C.) senior forward Ace Flagg, on tap to play for his home-state Maine Black Bears, is a 6-foot-7, 180-pound three-star and twin brother of Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg. Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior guard Isaiah Denis is a four-star signee for rival UNC.
ALSO READ: Stacking Up NBA Blue Devil Point Leaders This Season
On Tuesday night, Flagg and his Greensboro Day Bengals (30-5) encountered Denis and his Patriots (22-13) in the North Carolina private school semifinals. The Bengals prevailed, 45-39, advancing to face Concord Academy for the title at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.
As things stand, Ace Flagg ranks No. 291 overall, No. 61 among power forwards, and No. 20 in the state on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He racked up offers from Maine, George Washington, and West Virginia before committing to the Black Bears on Oct. 29 and putting it in ink a few weeks later.
And he's been behind the Duke bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium a few times this season, most notably for the Blue Devils' 87-70 win over the Tar Heels on Feb. 1.
Meanwhile, Duke basketball enjoys the top 2025 haul with four five-stars in tow: Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia, Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in guard Cayden Boozer and forward Cameron Boozer.
UNC's three-deep collection currently checks in at No. 9 overall. Denis appears at No. 62 overall among his 2025 peers.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Lefty Lists Blue Devils Among In-Person Visitors
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.