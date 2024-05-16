Duke Basketball Appears on Transfer Commitment Watch Once Again
Behind the scenes, it's conceivable the Duke basketball staff believes its 2024-25 roster construction is practically complete. Eleven scholarships are known to be on tap for the Blue Devils next season, the third under Jon Scheyer's command. And Scheyer might deem rising senior walk-on Stanley Borden worthy of a scholarship for the 7-footer's final year on campus.
That would leave one scholarship. And judging by some recent seemingly telling moves on social media paired with a newly entered 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction, it looks as though Duke is suddenly the overwhelming favorite to land former three-year Rice guard Cameron Sheffield.
On Wednesday, Duke basketball's official account followed the 6-foot-6, 195-pound Georgia native on Instagram. So did the program's most recent of three transfer signees this offseason in former four-year Tulane guard Sion James.
Cameron Sheffield's first name is certainly fitting for someone potentially looking to spend a couple of seasons calling Cameron Indoor Stadium his home.
Although Sheffield probably wouldn't receive heavy doses of playing time as a member of what is already a stacked Duke basketball team, he could be a solid two-year addition for the program. And it would be interesting to see how he bounces back from a redshirt year this past season spent dealing with a foot injury.
Across his three years on the court for the Owls, including a 2020-21 freshman campaign that doesn't count against his eligibility due to the truncated season, Sheffield averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from downtown, and 72.6 percent at the line.
