Duke Basketball Champ Comes Up Clutch at Charity Stripe
Bobby Hurley, whose 1,076 assists remain the all-time NCAA record over 30 years later, wasn't the only back-to-back Duke basketball national champion who was back in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday night.
No, Blue Devil treasure and seven-time NBA All-Star forward Grant Hill, a three-year teammate to Hurley to Durham as they helped power the Blue Devils to the 1991 and 1992 titles, sat a few rows back at midcourt, halfway between Hurley's Arizona State bench and John Scheyer's Duke squad.
Hill, who watched the Blue Devils tally an utterly dominant 103-47 win over the Sun Devils in the Brotherhood Run charity exhibition, was on hand to show support for his alma mater and his former teammate. However, as captured by Duke Blue Devils On SI in the following posted video, the 52-year-old also boosted the charity efforts at halftime by confidently stepping up to the free throw line and draining a $1,000 foul shot for Duke Children's Hospital:
"It was great seeing Grant Hill," Hurley, sporting his back-to-back national championship ring, said about the fellow retired-jersey program legend (Hurley wore No. 11, Hill wore No. 33). "I wish he had some eligibility [for Arizona State] and a one-time transfer on him...
"Grant didn't have to get on a plane and fly in for this game. I think, obviously, he wants to see Duke, but partially also to support me. So, things like that mean a lot to me."
