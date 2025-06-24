Grant Hill Lands New NBA Broadcasting Gig With NBC
The NBA on TNT might be history, but one of its best game analysts will continue covering the professional game.
Hall of Fame forward and guard Grant Hill will work as an analyst when NBC regains the rights to the NBA in the 2025-26 season, the network announced in a Tuesday morning release.
“I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country,” Hill said in that release.
Hill, 52, has worked in various basketball television roles for over a decade. He may be best known for his well-received work covering the NCAA men's tournament alongside fellow broadcasters Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and (since 2024) Ian Eagle.
Per NBC, Hill's deal with the network will allow him to continue his regular-season and postseason college hoops work with CBS and Turner.
The Duke product played 18 seasons in the league with four teams, making seven All-Star Games and five All-NBA squads.