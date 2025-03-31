Duke Basketball Prize Cameron Boozer Snags One More Huge Honor
Just last week, 2025 Duke basketball headliner signee Cameron Boozer joined an elite group when he was awarded the National Gatorade Player of the Year distinction for the second time, a feat only three others in history have matched.
ALSO READ: Former Blue Devil Guard Trevor Keels Answers Green Light in Iowa
Now, Boozer has added more national hardware to his name. This week, he landed the Morgan Wootten National Boys High School Player of the Year honor, with the following announcement coming from of he McDonald’s All American Game social media account ahead of this year’s prestigious prep showcase on Tuesday night:
The Wootten Award is named after a Hall of Famer and legendary DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.) head coach in the late Morgan Wootten.
It’s another honor for Boozer, who has won nearly everything a player can at the high school level, including four straight state titles alongside his twin brother and fellow Blue Devil signee Cayden Boozer.
Cameron Boozer ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His brother, a five-star floor general, checks in at No. 24 in the cycle.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer will look to have an impressive showing during the McDonald’s All American Game before embarking on one last run with his Columbus High School (Fla.) squad at the Chipotle Nationals in the coming weeks.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer account for half of the 2025 Duke basketball prizes. The Blue Devil collection ranks No. 1, per 247Sports, as the other two early signees are also five-star prospects in Bellaire High School (Tex.) forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake High School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.
ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Khaman Maluach Posts Historic Efficiency on Final Four Run
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.