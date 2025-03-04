Duke Basketball Guard Reacts to Mention of Potential Early Departure
Tyrese Proctor was part of Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class as Duke basketball head coach, a seven-deep collection that ranked No. 1 in the country. Three years later, the former five-star prep from Australia is the only member of that haul still in Durham.
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer 'Could Not Stand Watching' One Duke Game Tape
And after returning from a one-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee and tallying 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils' 93-60 home win over Wake Forest on Monday night, Proctor pointed out that a fourth Duke basketball campaign isn't entirely out of the question.
"There's always options for different things," the 6-foot-6, 183-pound junior, a projected second round pick in many 2025 mock drafts, said after a reporter referred to Senior Night versus Wake Forest as "probably" his last game in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"I wouldn't necessarily say it's my last game [in Cameron]. But if it is, then I think I left everything out there."
There's no doubt Proctor appreciates every second he's played on Coach K Court to date, as he sounded particularly proud of the 2024-25 Blue Devils' 17-0 record in Durham adding to the program's undefeated home mark when he was a freshman in Scheyer's first season at the helm.
"It's special," he explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI. "I think going two years undefeated here is a big thing — and just protecting home court.
"Just seeing the ups and downs we've had as a group and me individually playing here, I mean, it's a special place to play at. It's my favorite place to play at. And I cherish every moment I get to be on that court."
Proctor, who turns 21 on April Fools' Day, is averaging a career-high 11.8 points this season despite playing a career-low 28.9 minutes per game. He's shooting a career-best 39.9 percent from downtown.
ALSO READ: Duke Phenom Cooper Flagg Posts Unmatched College Stat Line
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.