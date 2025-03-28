Duke Basketball Recruiting: Nate Ament Now on Commitment Watch
Five-star Duke basketball offer holder Nate Ament recently pointed to his appearance at the McDonald's All American Game on April 1 as his probable decision date. Now, though, the Highland School (Va.) senior phenom is considering revealing his college choice at any moment, according to 247Sports' Eric Bossi and several other national insiders.
So, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament may well end his recruitment a few days before the McDonald's All American Game.
Ament, who stacks up at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has been in attendance for two Duke basketball games in the past two months, is down to a top five of Duke, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas, and Kentucky.
As things stand, the 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty for the high-profile Nate Ament sweepstakes. While some recent chatter suggests Louisville has emerged as a frontrunner, it's worth noting that the Blue Devils have been among his most active suitors for roughly 18 months now.
Meanwhile, third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts already enjoy the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. Their collection consists of four five-star prospects, including three forwards.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.